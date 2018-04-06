HOT OFF THE WIRE
Al Iaquinta vs Khabib Nurmagomedov - UFC 223

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta Now Headlines UFC 223 in Brooklyn

Max Holloway UFC 218 weigh

featuredMax Holloway Out of UFC 223 Main Event, Deemed Medically Ineligible to Compete

featuredWatch the UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway Official Early Weigh-in LIVE at 9 am ET

Conor McGregor weigh-in

featuredConor McGregor Charged with 3 Counts of Assault and One Count of Felony Criminal Mischief

Watch the UFC 223 Weigh-in Live at 6 PM ET

April 6, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Before stepping into the octagon on Saturday at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the fighters competing on the UFC 223 fight card first have to make weight on Friday. Watch the UFC 223 weigh-in streaming live from New York at 6 p.m. ET.

Unbeaten lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov and featherweight champion Max Holloway were supposed to headline the fight card with the undisputed 155-pound title on the line, but that bout is still in flux, without resolution, after Holloway was deemed unfit to continue cutting weight and removed from the fight.

Women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk rematch in the UFC 223 co-main event.

Nurmagomedov was originally scheduled to face interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson but Ferguson was forced out of the fight a week ago because  of a knee injury. Holloway had agreed to step in on six-days notice as a replacement.

TRENDING > Two More Fights Scrapped at UFC 223 As a Result of Conor McGregor’s Rampage

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 223 live results and fight stats (the first UFC 223 bout is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET).

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA