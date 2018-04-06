Watch the UFC 223 Weigh-in Live at 6 PM ET

Before stepping into the octagon on Saturday at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the fighters competing on the UFC 223 fight card first have to make weight on Friday. Watch the UFC 223 weigh-in streaming live from New York at 6 p.m. ET.

Unbeaten lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov and featherweight champion Max Holloway were supposed to headline the fight card with the undisputed 155-pound title on the line, but that bout is still in flux, without resolution, after Holloway was deemed unfit to continue cutting weight and removed from the fight.

Women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk rematch in the UFC 223 co-main event.

Nurmagomedov was originally scheduled to face interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson but Ferguson was forced out of the fight a week ago because of a knee injury. Holloway had agreed to step in on six-days notice as a replacement.

