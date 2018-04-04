Watch the UFC 223 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live at 5 PM ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC 223 Pre-Fight Press Conference live on Wednesday, April 4, at 5 p.m. ET. The press conference is slated to feature UFC president Dana White, Max Holloway, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Rose Namajunas, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Undefeated lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov takes on featherweight champion Max Holloway for the vacant UFC lightweight title in the UFC 223 fight card’s main event. Nurmagomedov was originally slated to faces interim champion Tony Ferguson, but Ferguson was forced out of the title bout when he suffered a knee injury last week. Holloway stepped in as Ferguson’s replacement and will try to become a two-division titleholder on six-days notice.

In the co-main event, strawweight champion Rose Namajunas puts her title on the line for the first time against the fighter she took it from, Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Follow along on Saturday on MMAWeekly.com for UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway full live results and fight stats.