Watch the UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway Official Early Weigh-in LIVE at 9 am ET

Before stepping into the octagon on Saturday at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the fighters competing on the UFC 223 fight card first have to make weight on Friday. Watch the UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway official early weigh-in streaming live from New York at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT.

Unbeaten lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov and featherweight champion Max Holloway headline the fight card with the undisputed 155-pound title on the line. Women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk rematch in the co-main event.

Nurmagomedov was originally scheduled to face interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson but Ferguson was forced out of the fight due to a knee injury. Holloway agreed to step in on six-days notice as a replacement. If he wins, he’ll become a two-division UFC champion.

