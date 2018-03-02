Watch the UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya Official Early Weigh-in Live at Noon ET

The UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya official early weigh-in Live Stream begins at 12 p.m. (Noon) ET / 9 a.m. PT and will load in the space below. (Please refresh your page at that time if you don’t see the video in the space below.)

Watch the UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya official early weigh-in streaming live at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT from Las Vegas.

Women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg faces former Invicta FC bantamweight champion Yana Kunitskaya in the fight card’s main event. In the co-featured bout, former lightweight champion and No. 2 ranked featherweight Frankie Edgar takes on No. 3 ranked Brian Ortega with a likely shot at champion Max Holloway on the line.

The fight card also features submission specialist Mackenzie Dern’s promotional debut and veteran Mike Pyle will fight for the final time before retiring.

UFC 222 Main Card (10 pm ET on Pay-Per-View)

Cris Cyborg (19-1, 1NC) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (10-3, 1NC)*

Frankie Edgar (22-5-1) vs. Brian Ortega (13-0, 1NC) — Holloway Out

Holloway Out Sean O’Malley (9-0) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (12-5)

Stefan Struve (28-9) vs. Andrei Arlovski (26-15, 1NC)

Cat Zingano (9-2) vs. Ketlen Vieira (9-0)

UFC 222 Prelims (8 pm ET on FS1)

Ashley Yoder (5-3) vs. Mackenzie Dern (5-0)

John Dodson (19-9) vs. Pedro Munhoz (15-2)

Beneil Dariush (14-3-1) vs. Alexander Hernandez (8-1) — Green Out

Green Out CB Dollaway (16-8) vs. Hector Lombard (34-8-1, 2NC)

UFC 222 Early Prelims (6:30 pm ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Mike Pyle (27-13-1) vs. Zak Ottow (15-5)

Bryan Caraway (21-7) vs. Cody Stamann (16-1)

Jordan Johnson (8-0) vs. Adam Milstead (8-1, 1NC)

*For UFC women’s featherweight championship

