Watch the UFC 222 Ceremonial Weigh-in Live at 7 PM ET

Watch the UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya ceremonial weigh-in streaming live at 7 p.m. ET from Las Vegas.

Women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg faces former Invicta FC bantamweight champion Yana Kunitskaya in the fight card’s main event. In the co-featured bout, former lightweight champion and No. 2 ranked featherweight Frankie Edgar takes on No. 3 ranked Brian Ortega.

The fight card also features submission specialist Mackenzie Dern’s promotional debut and veteran Mike Pyle will fight for the last time before retiring.

