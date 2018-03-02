HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch the UFC 222 Ceremonial Weigh-in Live at 7 PM ET

March 2, 2018
Watch the UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya ceremonial weigh-in streaming live at 7 p.m. ET from Las Vegas.

Women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg faces former Invicta FC bantamweight champion Yana Kunitskaya in the fight card’s main event. In the co-featured bout, former lightweight champion and No. 2 ranked featherweight Frankie Edgar takes on No. 3 ranked Brian Ortega.

The fight card also features submission specialist Mackenzie Dern’s promotional debut and veteran Mike Pyle will fight for the last time before retiring.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 2, for UFC 222, which features Cris Cybog vs. Yana Kunitskaya, Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega, and Stefan Struve vs. Andrei Arlovski. Follow along for full UFC 222 live results and fight stats.

               

