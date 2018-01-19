Watch the UFC 222 and UFC 223 Press Conference Live at 5 PM ET

Ahead of the UFC 222 and UFC 223 main events, UFC will host a 25th Anniversary Series press conference with the four athletes on Friday, Jan. 19, at 5p.m. ET at the TD Garden in Boston.

The card is headlined with the heaviest fights possible, as UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic puts his belt on the line opposite fast-rising knockout artist Francis Ngannou.

If Micoc wins the bout, he would set a UFC record for most heavyweight title defenses at three, which goes to show how explosive the power is in the division. Hardly anyone could be a better example of that explosiveness than Ngannou, who left jaws hanging open when he landed the knockout of the year on Alistair Overeem late last year. It was the victory that placed him in front of Miocic at UFC 220.

There’s no drop-off in the UFC 220 co-main event, as light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier attempts to defend his championship from another fast-rising talent in Volkan Oezdemir.