Watch the UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou Press Conference Live at 5 PM ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Ahead of their UFC 220 showdowns, UFC will host a press conference with the four athletes competing in championship bouts on Friday at 5 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic puts his title on the line in the fight card’s main event against Francis Ngannou while light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier takes on Volkan Oezdemir in the co-featured fight.

