Watch the UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Ceremonial Weigh-In Live at 7 PM ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Official Weigh-in on Friday at 7 p.m. ET live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her title on the line against Holly Holm in Saturday’s main event.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.