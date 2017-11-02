Watch the UFC 217 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live at 3 PM ET

Watch the UFC 217 Pre-Fight Press Conference live at 3 p.m. ET featuring stars Michael Bisping, Georges St-Pierre, Cody Garbrandt, TJ DIllashaw, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and Rose Namajunas.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre. In other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey‘s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

