Watch the UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Press Conference Live at 6:30 PM ET

The marquee names of UFC 217 fight card will field questions from the media during a press conference in Las Vegas steaming live at 6:30 p.m. ET. Hear what they have to say about their upcoming title bouts.

In the main event, former welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre returns to the cage after an extended hiatus from fighting on November 4 in Las Vegas. He’ll take on middleweight champion Michael Bisping with the 185-pound belt on the line.

St-Pierre ruled over the UFC 170-pound division from 2007 until 2013. He stepped away from the sport after defending his title for the ninth consecutive time following his UFC 167 win over Johny Hendricks. Bisping won the middleweight title by knocking out Luke Rockhold on short notice at UFC 199 in June 2016. He’s defended the belt once.

The UFC 217 fight card features three world title fights. The event takes place at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden. It will be the second time the fight promotion has held an event in the iconic venue.

