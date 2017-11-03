Watch the UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Ceremonial Weigh-in Live at 6 PM ET

The 24 fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre fight card at Madison Square Garden in New York City will step on the scales at 6 p.m. ET for the ceremonial weigh-in. The fight card features three world title fights. UFC 217 will be the second time the fight promotion has held an event at the famed venue.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre. In other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey‘s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

