Watch the UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee Weigh-in Live at 8 PM ET

October 6, 2017
The 13 fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee fight card will officially weigh-in on Friday. The fight card features two title fights. Watch the fighters step on the scales streaming live at 8 p.m. ET from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will face off in the fight card’s main event with the interim lightweight title on the line. In the co-main event, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson looks to make history in his title defense against Ray Borg.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

