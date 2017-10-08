               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredTony Ferguson Wins Interim Lightweight Title at UFC 216, Unleashes on Conor McGregor

featuredDemetrious Johnson Makes History with Incredible Finish (UFC 216 Results)

UFC 216 Ferguson vs Lee Live Results

featuredUFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee Live Results and Fight Stats

Dana White - UFC 216

featuredDana White on Not Cancelling UFC 216: ‘You Don’t Back Down From Cowards!’

Watch the UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee Post-Fight Press Conference Live, Shortly After Event

October 8, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Watch the UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee post-fight press conference shortly after tonight’s event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 

Several of the night’s key fighters will field questions from the media following their UFC 216 bouts.

Among the fights on tap is a headlining bout between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee for the interim UFC lightweight championship. The co-main event features flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson putting his belt on the line against Ray Borg in what could be a record-setting performance. Another pivotal bout on the main card pits former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum against Derrick Lewis.

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com for UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee full live results and fight stats on Saturday with the first fight scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA