Watch the UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee Post-Fight Press Conference Live, Shortly After Event

Watch the UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee post-fight press conference shortly after tonight’s event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Several of the night’s key fighters will field questions from the media following their UFC 216 bouts.

Among the fights on tap is a headlining bout between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee for the interim UFC lightweight championship. The co-main event features flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson putting his belt on the line against Ray Borg in what could be a record-setting performance. Another pivotal bout on the main card pits former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum against Derrick Lewis.

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com for UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee full live results and fight stats on Saturday with the first fight scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

