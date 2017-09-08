Watch the UFC 215 Weigh-In Live at 6 PM ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC 215 ceremonial weigh-in live on Friday, September 8 at 6 p.m. ET from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Sept. 9, for UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Live Results and Fight Stats, The first UFC 215 bout is slated to begin at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Nunes vs. Shevchenko took the top spot on the fight card after Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg was canceled. Borg fell ill and doctors determined that he was medically unfit to fight.

