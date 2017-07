Watch the UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Ceremonial Weigh-In Live at 8 PM ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC 214: Cormier vs Jones 2 official weigh-in streaming live on Friday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

