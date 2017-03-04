Watch the UFC 209 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Following Tonight’s Event

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

The big winners from tonight’s UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas will field questions from the media following the event at T-Mobile Arena.

RELATED > Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping Face Off for the First Time (video)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram