Watch the UFC 209 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Following Tonight’s Event
(Video Courtesy of UFC)
The big winners from tonight’s UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas will field questions from the media following the event at T-Mobile Arena.
RELATED > Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping Face Off for the First Time (video)
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Related Article
Mar 05, 201711 Views
Check out the fight highlights from the women's strawweight bout between Cynthia Calvillo and Amanda Cooper at UFC 209 on Saturday in Las Vegas.