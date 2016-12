Watch the UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor Weigh-in Live at 6 PM ET

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor ceremonial weigh-in at 6 p.m. ET, streaming live from the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City. The pay-per-view event on Saturday features three world title fights and marks the promotion’s inaugural event in The Big Apple.

