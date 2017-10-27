Watch the TKO That Earned Allen Crowder a UFC Contract (Full Fight Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Allen Crowder was the shorter man and was outweighed by over 20 pounds, but that didn’t stop him from putting on a fantastic performance and earning a UFC contract, when he met Don’tale Mayes during Week 8 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

UFC president Dana White has stated that he intends to continue his Tuesday Night Contender series sometime after the beginning of the year in 2018.

