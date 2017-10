Watch the Submission That Made Dana White Sign Matt Frevola (Full Fight Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Matt Frevola made the most of his opportunity during Week 8 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series and secured a fantastic choke to earn a UFC contract.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre Coach Freddie Roach is All-in on Comeback (Video)

UFC president Dana White has stated that he intends to continue his Tuesday Night Contender series sometime after the beginning of the year in 2018.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram