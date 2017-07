Watch the PFL 2 Prelims Live (Saturday at 6 pm ET)

(Courtesy of FITE TV. MMAWeekly.com is an affiliate partner of FITE TV. For all account and technical enquiries, contact www.fite.tv.)

Watch the Professional Fighters League 2: Harrison vs. Rodriguez prelims live and free on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.

PFL 2: Harrison vs. Rodriguez Fight Card

Main Card on NBCSN at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Andre Harrison vs. Steven Rodriguez

Yushin Okami vs. Andre Lobato

Jake Shields vs. Danny Davis Jr.

Rex Harris vs. Bruno Santo

Prelims streamed on MMAWeekly.com at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Josh Copeland vs. Mike Kyle

Jared Rosholt vs. Nick Rossborough

Luiz Firmino vs. Eddy Ellis

Louis Taylor vs. Zach Conn

Dale Sopi vs. Jared Torgeson

Miles Hunsinger vs. Andy Nigretto

Puna Soriano vs. John Gover

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram