Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor Weigh-in Live at 6 PM ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the official weigh-in for the boxing bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor live on Friday at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

