Watch the Invicta FC 28: Mizuki vs. Jandiroba Weigh-in Live at 7 PM ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Before Saturday’s Invicta FC 28: Mizuki vs. Jandiroba event, the fighters must first step on the scale on Friday in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Invicta FC 28 weigh-in live stream begins Friday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Mizuki Inoue vs. Virna Jandiroba headline the fight card at Union Event Center fighting for the vacant strawweight championship.

The event will be the all-female fight promotion’s second of 2018 and features nine fights. Invicta FC 28 takes place on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, streaming live on the UFC Fight Pass digital subscription service.