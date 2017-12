Watch the Invicta FC 26 Weigh-in Live at 7 PM ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the Invicta FC 26: Maia vs. Niedwiedz official weigh-in streaming live from Kansas City on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

TRENDING > Get a First Look at the Official UFC 219: Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm Fight Poster

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram