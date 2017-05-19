HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch the Invicta FC 23 Weigh-In Live, Friday at 6 PM ET

May 19, 2017
(Courtesy of Invicta FC)

Watch the Invicta FC 23 weigh-in, featuring Vanessa Porto, Agniezska Niedzwiedz, Roxanne Modafferi, Sarah D’Alelio, and more, live on Friday, May 17, at 6 p.m. ET.

