Watch the Invicta FC 23 Weigh-In Live, Friday at 6 PM ET

(Courtesy of Invicta FC)

Watch the Invicta FC 23 weigh-in, featuring Vanessa Porto, Agniezska Niedzwiedz, Roxanne Modafferi, Sarah D’Alelio, and more, live on Friday, May 17, at 6 p.m. ET.

