Watch the Full Glory 46: Rico Verhoeven vs. Bigfoot Silva Replay Free, Now!

October 14, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the full replay of the Glory 46 kickboxing event featuring Rico Verhoeven vs. Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva. It’s FREE, now on MMAWeekly.com.

Rico “The King of Kickboxing” Verhoeven returns to the GLORY ring to take on UFC veteran Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva in a heavyweight showdown. This event was streamed FREE worldwide courtesy of UFC FIGHT PASS, but now you can watch it on MMAWeekly.com. Just click on the video above to watch the full event or scroll through to the fight you want to watch.

TRENDING > Dana White Wants Tougher Anti-Doping Penalties, but ‘It’s Not That Simple’

The next UFC event on Fight Pass is UFC Fight Night 118: Cerrone vs. Till from Gdansk, Poland, on Saturday, Oct. 21. The headlining bout features Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone vs. Darren Till.

