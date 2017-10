Watch the Flying Knee KO That Earned Mike Rodriguez a UFC Contract

Mike Rodriguez seized his opportunity on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series when he landed a devastating Flying Knee that scored him a UFC contract. Watch the full fight and the stunning finish.

According to UFC president Dana White, the Contender Series will return sometime after the start of 2018.

