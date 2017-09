Watch the First-Round Finish That Earned Geoff Neal A UFC Contract

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Geoff Neal and his powerful left hand in the fight that earned him a UFC contract.

Neal took the fight on short notice, but he obviously doesn’t regret it, especially since he is now, officially, a UFC fighter.

