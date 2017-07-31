Watch the First Official Mayweather vs. McGregor Commercial Spot: Two Kings Collide

(Video courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the first commercial spot for the blockbuster Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match slated for Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

RELATED > All Things Mayweather vs. McGregor

The official 30-second commercial spot is set to the newly released track from GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist Aloe Blacc, “King is Born”.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is a 12-round super welterweight match-up that pits the legendary boxer Mayweather against the all-time MMA great McGregor.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram