HOT OFF THE WIRE
Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 213

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk Reveals UFC 213 Fight Hung Up Over Pregnancy Test

featuredRobert Whittaker Wins Interim Middleweight Title in Five-Round War with Yoel Romero at UFC 213

UFC 213 Live Results

featuredUFC 213 Live Results and Fight Stats

Justin Gaethje

featuredJustin Gaethje Survives Near Finish to Stop Michael Johnson with Knees (TUF 25 Finale Results)

Watch the Epic, Emotional UFC 214 Trailer for Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier 2

July 9, 2017
No Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Jon Jones may be the greatest talent that the sport of mixed martial arts has ever known, but while no man has ever been his equal inside the Octagon, he’s been his own worst enemy outside the cage.

The new trailer for UFC 214 highlights the trials and tribulations that Jones has endured over the past few years after becoming light heavyweight champion with his stunning performance to dethrone Mauricio “Shogun” Rua in 2011.

Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier brawl (fight)From Jones being stopped for a DUI to his hit-and-run accident that cost him the light heavyweight title, the new UFC 214 trailer is honest and unrelenting while recounting all the highs and lows from his record-breaking career.

The video all leads to the confrontation with current champion Daniel Cormier, who has engaged in a bitter rivalry with Jones for the past few years while fighting to secure his own legacy in the sport.

Cormier has fallen to Jones previously, but now looks to avenge the only loss he’s ever suffered during his professional fight career when they meet again on July 29 in Anaheim, Calif.

TRENDING > Oddsmakers Give Conor McGregor a Better Chance Than Canelo Alvarez

The emotional turmoil is real and evident throughout this three-minute long trailer ahead of the showdown between Jones and Cormier later this month.

Set to a soundtrack provided by the song “Arsonist’s Lullabye” by Hozier, the UFC 214 trailer might just be one of the best pieces of promotional material the UFC has ever produced.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Robert Whittaker - UFC 213

Robert Whittaker on Michael Bisping: It’...

Jul 09, 2017No Comments14 Views

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Robert Whittaker takes the mic after becoming the interim UFC middleweight champion, realizing that fate has now destined him to fight Michael Bisping.

Yoel Romero - UFC 213

Yoel Romero Angered by Mich...

According to Yoel Romero, Michael Bisping ripped up the

Jul 09, 2017
Dana White and Amanda Nunes UFC Denver

Dana White: Amanda Nunes wa...

Dana White talks about the timeline of events for

Jul 09, 2017

Robert Whittaker Hands Yoel...

Check out the fight highlights from the UFC 213

Jul 09, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA