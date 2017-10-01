Watch the Devastating Head Kick That Earned Julian Marquez a UFC Contract (Full Fight Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Julian Marquez landed one of the most Devastating head kick knockouts in MMA history to secure himself a UFC contract.

The fight was part of the new Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series, which streamed live on UFC Fight Pass for eight weeks over the summer. Each week, 10 fighters were given the opportunity to put their skills on display in a bid to earn a spot on the UFC roster.

During Week 4, Marquez was one of the fighters that earned the nod from the UFC president.

The Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series is expected to continue in the future, although details have not yet been released.

