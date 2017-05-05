HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch the Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. Undercard, FREE, Saturday at 7p ET

May 5, 2017
No Comments

Canelo vs Chavez Jr: Undercard Live Stream
(Powered by Flipps & Golden Boy Promotions. For all account and technical enquiries, contact Support@fite.tv.)

Watch the Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. Undercard LIVE for FREE on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.

Canelo vs Chavez Jr UndercardThe Undercard to the 12-round battle on Cinco de Mayo weekend between two-division champion and superstar Canelo Álvarez and former WBC World Middleweight Champion and countryman Julio César Chávez, Jr. is in a league of its own.

Presented by Golden Boy, the Canelo vs. Chavez, Jr Undercard streams live for FREE on MMAWeekly.com!

If you would like to purchase and enjoy the spectacle that is the Main Event for the Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. pay-per-view, you can do so here:

Watch the Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. Pay-Per-View, Saturday at 9p ET on MMAWeekly.com

The full Undercard will feature the following matches:

15-time national amateur champion Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (8-0, 7 KOs) will appear in the bout prior to the start of the PPV in a six-round lightweight fight against Long Beach, New Jersey’s Tyrone Luckey (8-6-3, 6 KOs).

Former US 2012 Olympic Bronze Medalist Marlen Esparza (1-0) of Houston, TX will face Samantha Salazar (2-3-1) of Dallas, TX for a four round flyweight bout. Esparza made her professional debut on March 23 on a stacked Golden Boy Boxing card where she defeated Rachel Sazoff by unanimous decision.

And former Mexican Olympian Raul “El Cugar” Curiel will make his professional debut in a four-round super welterweight bout.

(Fight card subject to change.)

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

