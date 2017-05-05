Watch the Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. Undercard, FREE, Saturday at 7p ET

Canelo vs Chavez Jr: Undercard Live Stream

Watch the Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. Undercard LIVE for FREE on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.

The Undercard to the 12-round battle on Cinco de Mayo weekend between two-division champion and superstar Canelo Álvarez and former WBC World Middleweight Champion and countryman Julio César Chávez, Jr. is in a league of its own.

Presented by Golden Boy, the Canelo vs. Chavez, Jr Undercard streams live for FREE on MMAWeekly.com!

The full Undercard will feature the following matches:

15-time national amateur champion Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (8-0, 7 KOs) will appear in the bout prior to the start of the PPV in a six-round lightweight fight against Long Beach, New Jersey’s Tyrone Luckey (8-6-3, 6 KOs).

Former US 2012 Olympic Bronze Medalist Marlen Esparza (1-0) of Houston, TX will face Samantha Salazar (2-3-1) of Dallas, TX for a four round flyweight bout. Esparza made her professional debut on March 23 on a stacked Golden Boy Boxing card where she defeated Rachel Sazoff by unanimous decision.

And former Mexican Olympian Raul “El Cugar” Curiel will make his professional debut in a four-round super welterweight bout.

(Fight card subject to change.)

