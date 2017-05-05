Watch the Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. Pay-Per-View, Saturday at 9p ET

Canelo vs Chavez Jr. Official PPV >

(Powered by Flipps & Golden Boy Promotions. For all account and technical enquiries, contact Support@fite.tv.)

Watch the Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. Pay-Per-View live on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.

In a 12-round battle on Cinco de Mayo weekend, two-division world champion and Pay-Per-View superstar Canelo Álvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs) takes on former WBC World Middleweight Champion and countryman Julio César Chávez, Jr. (50-2-1, 32 KOs).

Presented by Golden Boy Promotions in an HBO-televised Pay-Per-View, Canelo vs. Chavez, Jr will also broadcast online via Golden Boy boxing and Flipps to viewers in US and Canada available on LIVE iPPV. You can watch here by ordering the Pay-Per-View on MMAWeekly.com.

Canelo vs. Chavez, Jr also features an exciting undercard that you can watch for FREE on MMAWeekly.com, Saturday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

(Fight card subject to change.)

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.