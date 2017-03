Watch the Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva Presser Stream LIVE, Tuesday at 1 pm ET

(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)

Tune in for the Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva kickoff press conference, Live at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, Tuesday on MMAWeekly.com.

The press conference will take place at Chase Square at Madison Square Garden in New York. It features the Bellator NYC big hitters, including Chael Sonnen, Wanderlei Silva, Fedor Emelianenko, Matt Mitrione, Douglas Lima, Lorenz Larkin, Michael Chandler, and Brent Primus.

TRENDING > What is Rampage Jackson’s Biggest Regret? (video)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram