Watch the Bellator NYC Pre-fight Press Conference Live, Thursday at 11 AM ET

Watch the Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva pre-fight press conference streaming live from New York City on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET. Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva will settle their feud inside the cage.

TRENDING > Heavy Betting on Conor McGregor Narrows Odds Gap to Floyd Mayweather

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram