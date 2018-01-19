Watch the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix Press Conference Live at 6 PM ET

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Watch the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix Press Conference streaming live from Inglewood, Calif., on Friday at 6 p.m. ET. Hear from the thoughts from the tournament field on their path to heavyweight gold.

Bellator 192 is headlined by the promotion’s Heavyweight Grand Prix kick-off, a quarterfinal showdown between Rampage Jackson and Chael Sonnen. In the co-main event, Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima will put his title on the line against UFC import Rory MacDonald on Jan. 20 in Los Angeles.