Watch the Bellator 195: Caldwell vs. Higo Weigh-in Live at Noon ET

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Before the 18 fighters competing on Friday’s Bellator 195 fight card enter the cage, the officially weighed in on Thursday in Thackerville, Oklahoma. Bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell puts his title on the line for the first time against Leandro Higo in the fight card’s main event.

TRENDING > Dana White Teases Chances Are ‘Very Good’ Brock Lesnar Returns to the UFC

The event takes place at the WinStar World Casino and the main card will air live on Paramount Network.