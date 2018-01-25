Watch the Bellator 193: Larkin vs. Gonzalez Weigh-in Live at 2:30 PM ET

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Watch the Bellator 193: Larkin vs. Gonzalez weigh-in streaming live from Temecula, Calif. on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Bellator 193 takes place at the Pechanga Resort and Casino and is headlined by a catchweight bout between Lorenz Larkin and Fernando Gonzalez.

Larkin enters his main event matchup against Gonzalez following must-see bouts against Douglas Lima and Paul Daley in 2017. Now, “Da Monsoon” looks to add to his impressive resume – which includes marquee wins over Robbie Lawler, Santiago Ponzinibbio, Jorge Masvidal and Neil Magny and stoppages in 11 out of 18 victories – by adding the name of a competitor that has nearly 50-fights as a professional. A short trek from Larkin’s hometown of Riverside, Calif. the Millenia MMA-product will represent his nearby hometown proudly on Jan. 26.

Hailing from Menifee, Calif., 33-year-old Fernando Gonzalez will enter th e Bellator cage for the ninth time in his nearly 15-year professional career. Gonzalez has seen a great deal of success since joining forces with Bellator MMA, having collected seven victories over an eight-fight, four-year span. Gonzalez has come on strong as of late, tallying 10 wins over his last 13 bouts, including a pair of first round knockouts. With 17 of his 27 career victories coming by way of knockout or submission, “The Menifee Maniac” will look to see his win-streak continue following his recent success against Brennan Ward at Bellator 193.