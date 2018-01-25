HOT OFF THE WIRE
Lorenz Larkin

featuredLorenz Larkin Explains How He Plans to Break Out of His Bellator Slump

Stipe Miocic UFC 203 Victory

featuredUFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou – The Aftermath

Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg

featuredCris Cyborg Says She Has Agreed to Fight Amanda Nunes at UFC 226

featuredDaniel Cormier Resolved To Retire from Fighting By the Time He’s 40 Years Old

Watch the Bellator 193: Larkin vs. Gonzalez Weigh-in Live at 2:30 PM ET

January 25, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Watch the Bellator 193: Larkin vs. Gonzalez weigh-in streaming live from Temecula, Calif. on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Bellator 193 takes place at the Pechanga Resort and Casino and is headlined by a catchweight bout between Lorenz Larkin and Fernando Gonzalez.

TRENDING >  Chael Sonnen and Rampage Jackson Tower Over Bellator 192 Fighter Salaries

Larkin enters his main event matchup against Gonzalez following must-see bouts against Douglas Lima and Paul Daley in 2017. Now, “Da Monsoon” looks to add to his impressive resume – which includes marquee wins over Robbie Lawler, Santiago Ponzinibbio, Jorge Masvidal and Neil Magny and stoppages in 11 out of 18 victories – by adding the name of a competitor that has nearly 50-fights as a professional. A short trek from Larkin’s hometown of Riverside, Calif. the Millenia MMA-product will represent his nearby hometown proudly on Jan. 26.

Hailing from Menifee, Calif., 33-year-old Fernando Gonzalez will enter th e Bellator cage for the ninth time in his nearly 15-year professional career. Gonzalez has seen a great deal of success since joining forces with Bellator MMA, having collected seven victories over an eight-fight, four-year span. Gonzalez has come on strong as of late, tallying 10 wins over his last 13 bouts, including a pair of first round knockouts. With 17 of his 27 career victories coming by way of knockout or submission, “The Menifee Maniac” will look to see his win-streak continue following his recent success against Brennan Ward at Bellator 193.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA