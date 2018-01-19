Watch the Bellator 192 Prelims, Streaming Live and Free

PLAYER NOTES: Press the play button in the center and then again in the lower left corner.

(Video courtesy of Bellator and Spike | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Bellator 192: Rampage vs. Sonnen goes down on Saturday in Inglewood, Calif., and airs on the newly rebranded Paramount Network (same channel as Spike, but rebranded as Paramount). But before the main card that features Rampage Jackson vs. Chael Sonnen in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix opener and welterweight champion Douglas Lima putting his belt on the line against Rory MacDonald, check out the prelims.

The Bellator 192 Prelims stream live and free on MMAWeekly.com. The prelims stream begins at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Khonry Gracie (Pro Debut) vs. Devon Brock (Pro Debut)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Joey Davis (2-0) vs. Ian Butler (3-3)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Guilherme Bomba (9-4) vs. Ivan Castillo (14-8)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Haim Gozali (8-4) vs. Jose Campos (2-0)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Tommy Aaron (4-2) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (4-0)

128 lb. Catchweight Preliminary Bout: David Duran (6-4) vs. Kyle Estrada (6-3)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Johnny Cisneros (10-6) vs. Marlen Magee (4-4)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Arthur Estrazulas (9-3) vs. Mike Segura (7-4)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Jalin Turner (5-3) vs. Noah Tillis (4-2)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Gabriel Green (6-2) vs. Christopher Padilla (9-2)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Chad George (16-8) vs. James Barnes (9-2)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Cooper Gibson (7-2) vs. Andrew Lazo (7-6)

*Fight card subject to change