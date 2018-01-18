HOT OFF THE WIRE

January 18, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the Bellator 192: Rampage vs. Sonnen pre-fight press conference replay. The press conference took place on Thursday in Inglewood, Calif. Bellator 192 kicks off the first fight of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix.

Bellator 192 is headlined by the promotion’s Heavyweight Grand Prix kick-off, a quarterfinal showdown between Rampage Jackson and Chael Sonnen. In the co-main event, Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima will put his title on the line against UFC import Rory MacDonald on Jan. 20 in Los Angeles.

               

