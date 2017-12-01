Watch the Bellator 189 Prelims, Streaming Live and Free

PLAYER NOTES: Press the play button in the center and then again in the lower left corner.

(Video courtesy of Bellator and Spike | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Bellator 189: Budd vs. Blencowe 2 goes down on Friday in Thackerville, Okla.,, and airs on Spike. But before the main card that features featherweight champion Julia Budd defending her belt in a rematch with Arlene Blencowe, check out the prelims.

The Bellator 189 Prelims stream live and free on MMAWeekly.com. The prelims stream begins at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m PT.

150 lb. Catchweight Prelim Bout: Gaston Bolanos (1-1) vs. Rick Gutierrez (0-1)

Lightweight Prelim Bout: Mandel Nallo (5-0) vs. Alec Williams (6-1)

Bantamweight Prelim Bout: Jordan Howard (10-3) vs. Brandon Phillips (6-3)

Women’s Flyweight Prelim Bout: Na Liang (6-1) vs. Juliana Velasquez (5-0)

Featherweight Prelim Bout: Marcos Galvao (18-8-1) vs. Sam Sicilia (15-8)

Featherweight Prelim Bout: Cris Williams (2-0) vs. Thomas Lopez (1-2)

*Fight card subject to change

