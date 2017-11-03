Watch the Bellator 186 Prelims, Streaming Live and Free

PLAYER NOTES: Press the play button in the center and then again in the lower left corner.

(Video courtesy of Bellator and Spike | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Bellator 186: Bader vs. Vassell goes down on Friday at Penn State University, and airs on Spike. But before the main card that includes Ryan Bader’s title defense against Linton Vassall, check out the prelims.

The Bellator 186 Prelims stream live and free on MMAWeekly.com. The prelims stream begins at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m PT.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram