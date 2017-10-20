Watch the Bellator 185 Prelims, Streaming Live and Free

               

October 20, 2017
NoNo Comments

PLAYER NOTES: Press the play button in the center and then again in the lower left corner.
(Video courtesy of Bellator and Spike | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Bellator 185: Mousasi vs. Shlemenko goes down on Friday in Uncassville, Conn., and airs on Spike. But before the main card that includes Gegard Mousasi’s promotional debut opposite Alexander Shlemenko, check out the prelims.

The Bellator 185 Prelims stream live and free on MMAWeekly.com. The prelims stream begins at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m PT.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

