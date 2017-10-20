Watch the Bellator 185 Prelims, Streaming Live and Free

(Video courtesy of Bellator and Spike | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Bellator 185: Mousasi vs. Shlemenko goes down on Friday in Uncassville, Conn., and airs on Spike. But before the main card that includes Gegard Mousasi’s promotional debut opposite Alexander Shlemenko, check out the prelims.

The Bellator 185 Prelims stream live and free on MMAWeekly.com. The prelims stream begins at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m PT.

