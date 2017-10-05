Watch the Bellator 184 Weigh-in Live at Noon ET

(Video courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Bellator 184 takes place on Friday, October 6 in at the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. Before the fighters entered the cage on Friday, they will officially weigh in on Thursday.

Bantamweight champion Eduardo Dantas (20-4) will put his title on the line in the main event against Darrion Caldwell (10-1). The fight card also features two former featherweight champions. Daniel Straus (25-7) will compete for the first time since losing the 145-pound title against Emmanuel Sanchez (15-3) in the co-main event. Former champion Pat Curran (22-7) returns to the cage for the first time in 17 months to take on John Teixeira (22-2-2).

Watch the weigh-in live at noon ET and see how the fighters look on the scales.

