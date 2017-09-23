Watch the Bellator 183 Prelims, Streaming Live and Free on MMAWeekly.com

(Video courtesy of Bellator and Spike | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull goes down on Saturday in San Jose, Calif. and airs on Spike. But before the main card showdowns that include Benson Henderson vs. Patricky “Pitbull” Freire, Paul Daley vs. Lorenz Larkin, and more, check out the prelims.

The Bellator 183 Prelims stream live and free on MMAWeekly.com. The prelims stream begins at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m PT.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram