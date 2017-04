Watch the Bellator 178 Weigh-In Live at 5 PM ET

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Watch the Bellator 178: Straus vs. Pitbull 4 weigh-in streaming live from Connecticut on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. Daniel Straus and Patricio Pitbull meet for the fourth time in the main event.

