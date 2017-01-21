Watch the Bellator 170: Sonnen vs. Ortiz Post-Press Conference Live Following the Event
(Video Courtesy of Bellator MMA)
Watch the Bellator 170: Sonnen vs. Ortiz post-fight press conference streaming live from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., shortly following the event.
