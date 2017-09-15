Watch the Alvarez vs. Golovkin Weigh-in at 3p ET



Watch the Canelo vs. Golovkin weigh-in Friday at 3 p.m. ET / 12 noon PT on MMAWeekly.com.

Watch the Canelo vs. Golovkin undercard for FREE, live on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Watch the Canelo vs. Golovkin main card Pay-Per-View live via FITE TV on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, also available on MMAWeekly.com.

FITE TV offers Canelo vs. Golovkin, boxing’s battle for supremacy between Canelo Alverez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, to customers for $79.99 through its affiliate partners like MMAWeekly.com, its app and online at FITE.TV, with pre-ordering already underway. The prelims are live and FREE.

Middleweight supremacy, elevation to the top of the pound-for-pound rankings, and a slew of championship belts will be on the line on September 16th when Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) takes on Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) in a 12-round fight, with Canelo defending his Ring Magazine and Lineal titles and challenging for the WBA and IBF championships.

