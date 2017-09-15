Watch the Alvarez vs. Golovkin Undercard Live and Free

   
September 15, 2017
(Courtesy of FITE TV. For all account and technical enquiries, contact www.fite.tv.)

Watch the Canelo vs. Golovkin undercard for FREE, live on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Watch the Canelo vs. Golovkin main card Pay-Per-View live via FITE TV on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, also available on MMAWeekly.com. 

Watch the Canelo vs. Golovkin weigh-in Friday at 3 p.m. ET / 12 noon PT on MMAWeekly.com.

FITE TV offers Canelo vs. Golovkin, boxing’s battle for supremacy between Canelo Alverez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, to customers for $79.99 through its affiliate partners like MMAWeekly.com, its app and online at FITE.TV, with pre-ordering already underway. The prelims are live and FREE.

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin face-off HBOMiddleweight supremacy, elevation to the top of the pound-for-pound rankings, and a slew of championship belts will be on the line on September 16th when Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) takes on Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) in a 12-round fight, with Canelo defending his Ring Magazine and Lineal titles and challenging for the WBA and IBF championships.

Alvarez vs. Golovkin Preliminary Fight Card

  • SUPER WELTERWEIGHTS
    Serhii Bohachuk vs.Joan VALENZUELA
  • SUPER LIGHTWEIGHTS
    Vergil Ortiz vs. Cesar Valenzuela
  • FLYWEIGHTS
    Marlen Esparza vs. Aracely Palacios
  • SUPER FLYWEIGHTS
    Nicola Adams vs. Alexandra Vlajk

(Fight card subject to change)

