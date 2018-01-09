HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch Stipe Miocic Lower the Boom on Fabricio Werdum in UFC Knockout of the Week

January 9, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

While everyone is making a lot of rising heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou‘s record-setting punching power, we shouldn’t forget that UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is no slouch in that category either.

Miocic is slated to put his belt on the line against Ngannou at UFC 220 on Jan. 20 in Boston. The champion is the underdog going into the fight, but you’d wonder why if you took a closer look at his resume. 

Though Ngannou has won all six of his fights in the UFC Octagon, five by way of knockout, Miocic is currently riding a five-fight winning streak, all by way of knockout. He’s taken out Mark Hunt, Andrei Arlovski, Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos, and the man from whom he took the belt, Fabricio Werdum.

The Werdum knockout was particularly impressive. The Brazilian, then the champion, was rushing Miocic, forcing him to backpedal. As Werdum swarmed in with punches, Miocic was moving backward, and unleashed one clean shot that put the champ face down. 

Before he steps into the Octagon with Ngannou, check out Miocic’s stunning knockout of Werdum in front of a stunned crowd at UFC 198 in Curitiba, Brazil.

               

