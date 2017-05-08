Watch Stipe Miocic KO Alistair Overeem (UFC 211 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)
Watch Stipe Miocic make his first title defense in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio at UFC 203 against Alistair Overeem. Miocic looks to defend his belt for the second time in a rematch against Junior dos Santos on May 13 at UFC 211.
TRENDING > Nate Diaz Says He Won’t Return to UFC in 2017
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Go inside the lives and gyms of two champions. Stipe Miocic focuses on retaining his heavyweight belt and redeeming a loss to former champ Junior Dos Santos.
Undefeated strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk defends against surging Brazilian
Dominick Cruz has spent 5 rounds in the Octagon
Watch Jessica Andrade's Performance of the Night finish of
Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery