Watch Stipe Miocic KO Alistair Overeem (UFC 211 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Stipe Miocic make his first title defense in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio at UFC 203 against Alistair Overeem. Miocic looks to defend his belt for the second time in a rematch against Junior dos Santos on May 13 at UFC 211.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz Says He Won’t Return to UFC in 2017

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram